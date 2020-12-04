Digital KLIABC 2020 generated in RM198m potential sales

According to Matrade, Malaysia’s expertise and strength in the aerospace industry revolves around maintenance, repair and overhaul services, which accounted for 49 per cent of all market activities in the Malaysian aerospace industry, while the manufacturing of aero-structures and engine components made up another 47 per cent. ― AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Digital Kuala Lumpur International Aerospace Business Convention (Digital KLIABC 2020) has generated potential sales of RM198.36 million from 2,626 pre-arranged virtual business-to-business meetings.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) deputy chief executive officer Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz said the virtual conference provided 64 Malaysian aerospace companies with the chance to expand their reach, allowing them to remain resilient and actively interact with international aerospace buyers.

“The aerospace industry is a strategic industry for Malaysia, even though it is a relatively new entrant in the Malaysian industrial landscape.

“There is a need to intensify our global promotion, particularly in high-value technology industries such as the aerospace industry,” he said in a statement today.

Last year, Malaysia’s aerospace exports grew by 3.9 per cent to RM8.81 billion compared to 2018, with major export destinations including the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, China and France.

The Digital KLIABC 2020 was organised by MATRADE, in partnership with the Malaysia Aerospace Industry Association and ABE France.

Held from November 17 to November 20, the online event saw a gathering of 163 organisations from 25 countries. — Bernama