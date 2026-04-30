NEW YORK, April 30 — Alphabet topped ‌Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as enterprise spending on artificial intelligence delivered the best quarter of reported growth ​for its cloud unit yet. Shares of the company were up more than 6 per cent in extended trading.

The Google parent company’s total revenue rose 22 per cent to US$109.9 billion (RM434 billion) in the first quarter, above an estimate of US$107.2 billion, according to LSEG data.

Revenue at Google Cloud grew 63 per cent to US$20 billion in the first quarter ‌ended March, well above analysts’ average estimate of a 50.1 per cent increase, according to data compiled by LSEG. That growth rate is the best since the ​company began breaking out the segment’s revenue in 2020, according to LSEG data.

“Our enterprise AI solutions have become our primary growth driver for cloud for the first time,” CEO Sundar Pichai said on a conference call with analysts, noting that sales on those products grew eightfold from a year ago.

Alphabet’s strong cloud results highlight how AI is emerging as a decisive growth engine for Google after years of trailing larger rivals, reassuring investors ​that its heavy spending is starting to pay off.

The sharp acceleration in that business, fueled by demand for generative AI tools, for now appears to vindicate Alphabet’s push to turn its vast research capabilities into commercial gains. Google also began selling its TPU chips, which compete with Nvidia’s GPUs, directly to some customers, Pichai announced on the call.

For years Google reserved its TPUs, which stand for “tensor processing units,” only for internal use to develop technologies such as its Gemini AI model. Its decision to lease TPUs to cloud customers helped drive growth for Google Cloud, but the company had held off on directly selling those chips until now.

Alphabet expects to begin recognising a small percentage of revenue from ‌the TPU sales agreements it has struck by the end of the year, with the vast majority of it converting in 2027, CFO Anat Ashkenazi said on the call.

In directly ⁠selling TPUs, the latest iterations of which were announced last week, Google saw a chance ⁠to expand its addressable market, Pichai said, even as it continues to face constraints on computing power.

That constrained capacity prevented even ⁠higher cloud revenue growth and contributed to the cloud unit’s ⁠backlog nearly doubling quarter on quarter to US$460 billion, ⁠he said. Ashkenazi added that the company expected to recognise just over 50 per cent of that backlog over the next 24 months.

Capex hike

In order to do so, Alphabet signalled to investors its plans to continue aggressively increasing its capital expenditures.

Ashkenazi raised this year’s forecast to between US$180 billion and US$190 billion, a US$5 billion bump from what she announced last quarter, and said that Alphabet was planning another significant ⁠increase in 2027.

Capital spending in the first quarter more than doubled from a year earlier to US$35.67 billion. Overall, Alphabet spent US$91.45 billion of capex in 2025.

“Perhaps even more importantly than Alphabet’s massive cloud growth pace is the broader justification that the US$180 billion capex plan – that surprised the market last quarter – is well within the company’s spending power, considering the durability and quality of the revenue curve shown today,” said Thomas Monteiro, a senior analyst at Investing.com.

Operating income for the cloud unit tripled to US$6.6 billion in the first quarter from US$2.2 billion a year earlier. Alphabet’s overall consolidated operating income increased 30 per cent to US$39.7 billion.

Net income grew even more sharply to US$62.6 billion, an 81 per cent increase, though the figure was heavily boosted by a US$36.9 billion gain on equity securities. Alphabet ⁠holds stakes worth billions of dollars in SpaceX and Anthropic, both of which are aiming for banner IPOs this year.

‘Full-stack’ approach

The third-largest cloud services provider globally, behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s Azure, Alphabet has continued to land major deals, including expanded AI infrastructure partnerships with Meta and cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks.

Investors were ⁠more bullish on Alphabet than its two cloud rivals, both of which experienced a drop in stock price after also reporting quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Revenue at Amazon Web Services jumped 28 per cent to US$37.6 ⁠billion in the first quarter, ⁠compared with analysts’ average estimate of a 25.1 per cent increase to US$36.6 billion, according to LSEG. Net sales overall grew to US$181.5 billion. Azure and Microsoft’s other cloud services revenue grew 40 per cent, in line with consensus estimates.

Google Cloud’s quarter showed “it ​can significantly contribute to the wider Alphabet portfolio after years of big operating losses,” Forrester principal analyst Lee Sustar ​said.

As its enterprise business boomed, Alphabet’s Gemini chatbot drove its “strongest quarter ever” for consumer AI, ‌Pichai said. He said the company was enjoying growth across the board thanks to its full-stack AI approach, referring to ​every layer of the AI technology chain including chips, data centres, ​AI models and developer tools.

The company said it had 350 million paid subscriptions across YouTube, its cloud storage and advanced AI service Google One and other products. — Reuters