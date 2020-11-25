Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-afternoon

Gainers led losers 632 to 440, while 686 counters were unchanged, 418 untraded and 24 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-afternoon today, backed by better global equity and futures performances.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 15.02 points higher at 1,593.41 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,578.39.

The market opened 3.92 points higher at 1,582.31.

Gainers led losers 632 to 440, while 686 counters were unchanged, 418 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.90 billion worth RM2.67 billion.

An analyst said positive news on Covid-19 vaccine development involving key players in the pharmaceutical industry such as Pfizer, Astrazeneca and Moderna is a strong indication of a market rebound.

She added that the upward momentum was also driven by gains in the US stocks, especially that of S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, pushing other Asian stocks higher as well.

On Bursa Malaysia, the cyclical sectors on the FBM KLCI recorded gains led by Public Bank, which added 52 sen to RM18.90, Telekom Malaysia rose 19 sen to RM4.79, Maybank inched up five sen to RM8.18, and Press Metal added 24 sen to RM6.34.

Among the actives, Sapura Energy added one sen to 12.5 sen, AT Systematization improved 1.5 sen to 17 sen and VSolar was flat at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 94.06 points higher at 11,419.78, the FBMT 100 Index increased 93.02 points to 11,208.72, the FBM Emas Shariah Index up 52.13 points to 13,065.39, and the FBM 70 rose 70.89 points to 14,544.63.

The FBM ACE leaped 166.75 points to 10,646.87, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.94 of-a-point to 158.62, the Plantation Index added 25.85 points to 7,294.18, and the Financial Services Index surged 238.50 points to 14,208.92. — Bernama