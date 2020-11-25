Bursa Malaysia continues upward momentum

As at 11.03am, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 13.27 points higher at 1,591.66 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,578.39. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Bursa Malaysia has reversed yesterday’s losses to move upwards today driven by global positive momentum on equities.

As at 11.03am, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 13.27 points higher at 1,591.66 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,578.39.

The market opened 3.92 points higher at 1,582.31.

Gainers surpassed losers 634 to 337, while 754 counters were unchanged, 451 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.06 billion worth RM1.57 billion.

An analyst said overnight gains in US stocks led other Asian stocks higher as well.

Bloomberg reported that Asian shares opened with gains and futures on the S&P 500 Index pushed higher after the index closed at an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 30,000 for the first time.

On Bursa Malaysia, heavyweights Public Bank added 46 sen to RM18.84, Telekom Malaysia rose 16 sen to RM4.76, Maybank inched up five sen to RM8.18, and Press Metal added 16 sen to RM6.26.

Among the actives, Sapura Energy added one sen to 12.5 sen, AT Systematization and KNM added 1.5 sen to 17 sen and 21 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 90.85 points higher at 11,416.57, the FBMT 100 Index improved 87.51 points to 11,203.20, the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 61.40 points to 13,074.66, and the FBM 70 surged 90.63 points to 14,564.36.

The FBM ACE climbed 147.91 points to 10,628.03, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.74 of-a-point to 158.42, the Plantation Index added 30.88 points to 7,299.21, and the Financial Services Index gained 197.99 points to 14,168.41. — Bernama