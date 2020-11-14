Rosman to step down as Bank Rakyat CEO

Bank Rakyat CEO Datuk Rosman Mohamed. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Bank Rakyat chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Rosman Mohamed will end his service with the bank on January 31, 2021.

According to Bank Rakyat, Rosman who will start his leave today until the end of his service period will also relinquish all positions he hold, including as board member of Rakyat Management Services Sdn Bhd, Rakyat Holdings Sdn Bhd and Yayasan Bank Rakyat effective today.

“His desire has been informed to the board of directors of the bank and Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives,” said the bank in a statement today.

To ensure the leadership of the bank proceeds smoothly, Bank Rakyat has also announced the appointment of Datuk Syed Abdul Aziz Syed Hassan, who is the deputy CEO of operations, as acting CEO with effect from today.

A replacement plan is being put in motion to fill the CEO post and will be announced soon.

Rosman started his service with the bank as a board member on April 1, 2019, and was later appointed as acting managing director since Aug 1, 2019, before being appointed as CEO on February 1, 2020. — Bernama