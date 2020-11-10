Malaysia construction sector advances 58.6pc in Q3 2020, data shows

Chief statistician Datuk Sri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said on year-on-year comparison, the value of construction work done improved -13.1 per cent in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020 at -44.9 per cent. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The value of construction work done advanced 58.6 per cent in third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020) amounting to RM31.4 billion compared to the second quarter of 2020 at RM19.8 billion, says the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Sri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said on year-on-year comparison, the value of construction work done improved -13.1 per cent in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020 at -44.9 per cent.

He said special trades activities sub-sector registered a growth of 1.6 per cent.

“Meanwhile, the three sub-sectors, namely residential buildings, civil engineering and non-residential sub-sector uptrend by -12.0 per cent, -13.6 per cent and -16.0 per cent, respectively, compared with the same quarter in 2019,” he said in a statement, today.

Mohd Uzir said in Q3 2020, the civil engineering sub-sector remained dominant as the main contributor to the value of construction work done with 45.8 per cent share.

“Residential buildings contributed 24.5 per cent, non-residential buildings (24 per cent) and special trades activities (5.7 per cent),” he said.

He added that the private sector continued to propel the construction activity with 50.7 per cent share of value of construction work done (RM15.9 billion) compared to the public sector with 49.3 per cent share of value of construction work done (RM15.5 billion). — Bernama