KEPALA BATAS, April 30 — More than 30 homes and business premises around Kepala Batas were reported damaged following a storm and strong winds this evening.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations John Sagun Francis said they received a call at 7.14 pm regarding the incident before deploying 18 personnel from the Kepala Batas, Bertam and Kuala Muda fire and rescue stations to the scene.

However, he said no casualties were reported in the incidents.

“The storm caused the roofs of several buildings to be torn off by strong winds and also resulted in fallen trees.

“Assistance from nearby fire stations was also sent to the Kepala Batas area to carry out clearing operations and patrols,” he said in a statement last night.

John Sagun said the Kepala Batas Fire and Rescue Station was also affected when its roof was blown off by strong winds.

Based on public postings on social media, similar incidents were reported at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Datuk Haji Abdul Kadir and Sekolah Kebangsaan Hashim Awang.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in the state said they received reports of fallen trees within the compound of Kepala Batas Hospital.

He said they received a call from the public at 6 pm informing that three trees had fallen, but no casualties were involved.

“The team took action to remove the fallen trees. Apart from Kepala Batas Hospital, similar incidents were also reported in several other areas around Penaga and Kepala Batas,” he said. — Bernama