Short-term rates close stable on Bank Negara’s operations

Short-term interbank rates closed stable as Bank Negara Malaysia absorbed surplus liquidity from the financial system. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM32.80 billion from RM34.23 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it reduced to RM16.20 billion from RM21.9 billion.

Earlier today, BNM conducted three conventional money market tenders, a Qard tender and a reverse repo tender.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM32.8 billion conventional money market tender and a RM16.2 billion Murabahah money market tender.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.73 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively. — Bernama