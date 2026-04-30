KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has urged for calm and restraint amid an ongoing political crisis in Negeri Sembilan, as law enforcement work to ensure public order.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said what is currently taking place in Negeri Sembilan relates to customs practiced and the public should allow due process to proceed without interference.

“I am urging all parties to remain calm and refrain from making unnecessary comments.

“As a law enforcement agency, PDRM will always ensure the safety and harmony of the state remains intact,” he said during a press conference at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman here.

Mohd Khalid said numerous police reports have been lodged by relevant parties, mostly related to dissatisfaction, but did not provide their breakdown.

“We will conduct the necessary investigations on them,” he said.

The state’s administrative crisis was triggered when all 14 Umno and Barisan Nasional assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan unanimously declared a loss of confidence and withdrew their support for the state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun following a leadership conflict.

However, Aminuddin was given the mandate to continue leading the state administration after receiving the consent of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.