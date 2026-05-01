KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The government will introduce the Post-Maternity Leave Allowance as a progressive measure to support women’s participation in the workforce and reduce the stress faced by mothers after giving birth.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the initiative was introduced following findings that the labour force participation rate among women, especially those aged between 25 and 39, had shown a slight decline, partly due to maternity commitments.

He said the allowance would be introduced through an amendment to the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 and is aimed at providing additional financial support to mothers who needed longer time after maternity leave.

“The rationale is that we do not want mothers to feel forced to quit and leave the field of work after that, as has happened so far,” he said when delivering his message at the 2026 National Workers’ Day Celebration here today.

The Prime Minister, who is also the Finance Minister, said the allowance benefit would be set at 80 per cent of the monthly assumed salary for insured female workers, and would be paid in one lump sum (one-off).

“This allowance is financial assistance for additional leave of up to 30 days per month taken after the end of the 98-day maternity leave period,” he said, adding that the government is always committed to empowering women as the main driver of the country’s economic growth and social well-being.

Anwar said the initiative is expected to benefit more than 132,000 female workers nationwide.

According to the Employment Act 1955, every female worker in this country is entitled to enjoy 98 continuous days of maternity leave including rest days and public holidays.

Female workers are also eligible for maternity allowance if they work for at least 90 days in the nine months before giving birth, work for at least one day in the four months before giving birth and have fewer than five surviving children. — Bernama