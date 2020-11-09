SC warns public against fake donation letter

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has cautioned members of the public of a fake donation letter purportedly from “Badan Kebajikan Thalassaemia Malaysia (944520K)” seeking donation and falsely naming the SC chairman as its advisor.

The fraudster had also impersonated a senior management staff of the SC when making calls to solicit for donation, it said in a statement today.

The SC said it had lodged a police report on the letter.

“The SC would like to state that it does not solicit donation from members of the public. Any person who receives any request for donation purportedly for or on behalf of the SC or any of its officials should immediately contact the SC’s Consumer and Investor Office at [email protected] or call 03-6204 8999 to verify and report the said request,” it added. — Bernama