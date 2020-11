At 4.00pm, there were 535 gainers, 559 losers and 443 counters traded unchanged. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — At 4.00pm today, there were 535 gainers, 559 losers and 443 counters traded unchanged on the Bursa Malaysia.

The FBM-KLCI was at 1,515.11 down 4.53 points, the FBMACE was at 11,276.98 up 303.07 points, and the FBMEmas was at 10,985.56, down 33.41 points.

Turnover was at 9.700 billion shares valued at RM3.762 billion. — Bernama