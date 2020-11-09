Bursa Malaysia turns lower at midday

There were 499 gainers against 532 losers, while 431 counters were unchanged, 686 untraded and 32 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Bursa Malaysia reversed its earlier trajectory to end the morning session lower as profit taking emerged and curbed buying in index-linked counters, dealers said.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.8 points to 1,513.84.

The barometer index, which opened 1.99 points better at 1,521.63, fluctuated between 1,513.65 and 1,533.05 throughout the morning session.

Losses in Tenaga, Sime Darby, CIMB and Top Glove heavily dragged down the key index.

Total volume stood at 6.34 billion shares worth RM2.61 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased four sen to RM7.14, Top Glove fell six sen to RM8.44, Hartalega and Public Bank shed two sen each to RM18.18 and RM15.20 respectively, and Tenaga trimmed 14 sen to RM10.16.

Of the actives, AT Systematization gained 0.35 sen to 16.5 sen, Lambo added one sen to four sen, while Pegasus and XOX inched up half-a-sen each to 2.5 sen and 12 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 39.72 points to 10,979.24, the FBMT 100 Index was 40.66 points lower at 10,772.62, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 32.17 points to 13,243.23 and the FBM 70 contracted 52.22 points to 14,464.58.

The FBM ACE, however, jumped 245.93 points to 11,219.85.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.51 of-a-point to 150.3 and the Plantation Index climbed 3.28 points to 7,126.66 but the Financial Services Index lost 52.72 points to 12,241.73. — Bernama