Sarawak firm secures big deal to export patin, tilapia to Singapore

KUCHING, Sept 24 — One of Sarawak’s biggest producers of tilapia, Borneo Eco Fish Sdn Bhd, has just closed a deal to export six tonnes of patin and 5.5 tonnes of tilapia to the Sheng Siong Group, Singapore’s third largest supermarket chain with 63 stores nationwide.

In a statement from Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) yesterday, Borneo Eco Fish managing director Thomas Hii was quoted as saying that they are thrilled that Sarawak-bred tilapia has established a presence and demand among Singapore customers who appreciate the quality and rich nutrition of fish farmed with modern techniques in Sarawak.

He added that this order was the latest from the massive Singaporean supermarket group since 2019, and expressed optimism regarding the inclusion of six tonnes of patin.

“The broadening orders indicate that Sarawak’s fish products have great potential to grow its ‘market space’ in new territories internationally,” he said, when elaborating on further investment prospects surrounding new farms in Bakun, Murum and Baleh.

Among other drivers for the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), agriculture and aquaculture are gearing up with integrated technologies in farming, supply chain management, and precision techniques in order to realise Sarawak’s ambitions to be a net exporter of agriculture and aquaculture products.

The relationship underpinning this ‘big catch’ for Sarawak was supported by Statos, a facilitation and advisory body that has been strengthening competitive business platforms between Sarawak and Singapore by opening channels of trade, investment and tourism since mid-2019.

Statos chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan urged Sarawakians to explore opportunities to export to Singapore, and to capitalise on expanding their existing pools of trade, investment, knowledge and networks.

“Statos is determined to showcase Sarawak’s vast resources as some of the region’s freshest picks for international trade and investment and we fully encourage Sarawak business entities to engage with Singapore by contacting us,” he said.

Chew emphasised that Statos, within its role as trade and investment ambassador for Sarawak, has intentionally cast its nets to focus on the industries of agriculture, aquaculture and furniture.

“Forming strategic collaborations on promising areas of strength, such as agriculture, aquaculture and furniture is the way for Sarawak to forge new market share in Singapore,” he said. — Borneo Post Online