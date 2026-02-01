PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today announced a reshuffle of portfolios among its Deputy Chief Executive Officers (TKPE), effective immediately, as part of a governance measure to strengthen the organisation’s integrity and effectiveness.

In a statement, the IRB said TKPE (Compliance) Datuk Hisham Rusli has been reassigned to the TKPE (Policy) portfolio, while TKPE (Management) Datuk Khairul Halimin Abdul Halim has moved to TKPE (Special Branch).

Meanwhile, Datuk Ahmad Khairuddin Abdullah, previously TKPE (Special Branch), has taken over the TKPE (Management) portfolio, and TKPE (Taxation Operations) Shaharudy Othman has been reassigned as TKPE (Compliance).

According to the IRB, the appointments and portfolio changes are aimed at leadership development and ensuring organisational continuity and effectiveness through the sharing of expertise and fresh perspectives. — Bernama