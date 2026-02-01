KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — True national development must be measured by how it improves people’s lives — not by skyscrapers or modern infrastructure — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in a Facebook post today to mark Federal Territories Day.

He said progress means little if some communities are left behind, stressing that growth must be shared fairly among all Malaysians.

“National development should not be measured solely by the height of our buildings, physical advancement or modern infrastructure, but by how deeply it touches the lives and wellbeing of the people — with every step forward grounded in justice and the needs of society,” he said.

“All development efforts must ensure that no group is left behind from the tide of prosperity, so that the gains of progress can be enjoyed fairly by everyone.”

Anwar said that as the country celebrates Federal Territories Day, the government remains committed to safeguarding harmony, stability and collective wellbeing.

“Therefore, the spirit of compassion, mutual respect and togetherness that forms the core of the Madani government will continue to be strengthened to ensure harmony, stability and shared prosperity.”

“Warm wishes to all residents of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan on Federal Territories Day,” he said.