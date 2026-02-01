KUCHING, Feb 1 — Progress pertaining to Sarawak’s healthcare in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) awaits discussion at the highest-level meeting, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

“These matters are still being discussed at the committee level, depending on whether they pertain to policy issues or specific matters.

“There is also coordination between Sabah, Sarawak and the federal government regarding the information to be presented and the best ways to address them,” she told reporters after officiating the Darul Hana Bridge lighting up ceremony in conjunction with World Cancer Day 2026 at the Kuching Waterfront last Saturday.

On Jan 7, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian called for the inclusion of senior representatives from the Finance Ministry, Economic Planning Unit and Public Service Department into the technical committee under the MA63 Implementation Action Council to resolve long-standing healthcare challenges and end bureaucratic delays.

Regarding this matter, Hanifah said the suggestion needed to be presented to the technical committee ahead of any feedback on the matter being made public.

Furthermore, she urged that vital feedback related to the state’s healthcare be relayed to her ministry.

“Following that, what I can do is gather the information, discuss it at the highest level within the ministry and try to find the best possible solution,” she stressed.

Commenting on the recent cabinet reshuffle placing her in the Health Ministry, Hanifah said she received the appointment with honour and gratitude, despite it being midway through the cabinet’s term.

“However, do not expect me to know everything, especially when it comes to medical matters — I will need to learn as well.

“But I will focus on administrative priorities and on finding solutions in a thorough and comprehensive manner. As long as we work together, we can achieve our objectives,” she said. — The Borneo Post