Screengrab from the YouTube video: Sumo Logic Brand 2020.

NEW YORK, Sept 17 — Shares of Sumo Logic Inc jumped 21 per cent in their Nasdaq debut yesterday, after the big data firm raised US$325.6 million (RM1.34 billion) in its initial public offering.

The company's stock opened at US$26.64 per share compared with the IPO price of US$22 per share. — Reuters