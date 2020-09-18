Alibaba ends successful Malaysia Week 2020

Minister of International Trade Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Alibaba Group ended a successful Malaysia Week today in a virtual ceremony graced by representatives from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), Malaysia Digital Economy Development Corporation (MDEC) and senior executives from the group.

The third edition of the event introduced more Malaysian brands and products to Chinese consumers, with Malaysian merchants achieving unprecedented sales growth on Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms.

Held from September 9-18, this year’s Malaysia Week employed a more digitalised, interactive strategy, forging greater consumer engagements and stronger affinity for local brands.

Shoppers in China were eagerly awaiting to buy Malaysian brands, as evidenced by the 1.7 million viewers at the opening ceremony and the unprecedented results secured via the livestreaming and other online marketing methods by Malaysian brands.

Senior Minister and Miti Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the programme’s success demonstrates the trust and confidence that Chinese consumers have in Malaysian brands and products’ high quality.

“We also appreciate the growing sophistication and demand of Chinese consumers for prestigious brands and premium products, and will strive to offer the best of Malaysia,” he said in his keynote address for the closing ceremony today.

Alibaba Group board member and partner, who is also the executive chairman of Ant Group, Eric Jing said the group will continue being a strong partner for small and medium-sized enterprises and aspiring entrepreneurs in facing the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, and help them in their business recovery efforts.

“We are thrilled to witness the number of participating merchants growing with each Malaysia Week edition, and are proud to continue working alongside the Malaysian government to help Malaysian brands achieve success via social commerce and through the Electronic World Trade Platform,” he added. — Bernama