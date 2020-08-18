Nestle agrees to buy US firm IM HealthScience

The Nestle logo is pictured on the company headquarters entrance building in Vevey, Switzerland February 18, 2016. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Aug 18 — Nestle Health Science, the Swiss food giant’s nutritional medicine subsidiary, announced today it had agreed to buy US rival IM HealthScience for an undisclosed amount.

IM HealthScience’s brands include IBgard and FDgard, for the dietary management of irritable bowel syndrome and functional dyspepsia; Fiber Choice, a line of prebiotic fibres; and REMfresh, a continuous release-and-absorption melatonin sleep supplement.

The Florida-based firm’s products are available for purchase online and at retailers in the United States and Canada.

“The IMH products offer proven and trusted solutions for dietary management of specific digestive problems, as well as a separate solution for regulating sleep,” said Greg Behar, Nestle Health Science’s chief executive.

“IMH’s dedication to developing products to address overall health and wellness by bringing cutting-edge life science and world-class research fits perfectly with our mission of empowering healthier lives through nutrition.”

Nestle Health Science employs more than 5,000 people worldwide. — AFP