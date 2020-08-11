Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-morning

At 11.04am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 3.95 points to 1,575.61 from yesterday's close of 1,571.66. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning supported by buying activities in heavyweight stocks led by glove makers.

The key index opened 8.51 points higher at 1,580.17.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers led losers 546 to 472, while 342 counters were unchanged, 618 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 11.46 billion shares worth RM3.08 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd in a note said the Wall Street ended mostly higher on hopes that US President Donald Trump and the Senate could strike a deal over the latest Covid-19 stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Index (DJI) Average climbed 350 points to almost the 27,800 level while Nasdaq declined to below the 11,000 thresholds.

Nonetheless, it reckoned the bourse to remain mixed amid heightening tension between China and the US.

“Though the FBM KLCI saw some late buying yesterday, we believed prevailing consolidation to persist amid the ongoing profit-taking activities among the glove companies.

“As such, we expected the FBM KLCI to trend between the 1,565 and 1,580 range today,” it added

Of the heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM7.55, Top Glove rose 62 sen to RM27.82, Public Bank increased eight sen to RM16.88, Hartalega advanced 26 sen to RM18.62 and Tenaga added two sen to RM11.04.

Of the most active, AT Systematization and Sapura Energy added two sen each to 14 sen and 12 sen respectively, Trive Property and Lambo eased half-a-sen each to 2.5 sen and seven sen respectively while Netx Holdings was flat at two sen.

The top gainers are Supermax, Top Glove and G3 Global.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 61.68 points to 11,346.24, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 79.03 points higher at 13,432.11 and the FBMT 100 Index expanded 60.24 points to 11,156.44.

The FBM 70 rose 205.89 points to 14,763.42 while the FBM ACE surged 282.55 points to 10,897.68.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was up 19.06 points at 12,986.51, the Plantation Index shed 7.46 points to 7,033.99 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.08 point to 140.95. ― Bernama