Public Mutual declares RM202m distributions for 10 funds

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Public Mutual, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Public Bank, has declared more than RM202 million distributions for 10 funds for the financial year ended July 31, 2020.

In a statement today, it said leading the gross distribution are Public Islamic Income Fund at 4.60 sen per unit followed by Public Islamic Select Bond Fund (4.50 sen per unit), Public Bond Fund (4.25 sen per unit), Public Growth Fund (two sen per unit) and Public Australia Equity Fund (one sen per unit).

It said other funds are Public Optimal Growth Fund (0.75 sen per unit), Public Islamic Select Enterprises Fund (0.50 sen per unit), Public Far-East Property and Resorts Fund (0.50 sen per unit), Public China Select Fund (0.25 sen per unit) and PB Asia-30 Equity Fund (0.50 sen per unit).

The unit trust company said Public Islamic Select Bond Fund, Public Growth Fund, Public Australia Equity Fund, Public Optimal Growth Fund and Public Islamic Select Enterprises Fund are open for investment under the Employees Provident Fund’s Members Investment Scheme.

It said the Public Series of funds are distributed by Public Mutual’s unit trust consultants (UTCs) while the PB Series of funds are distributed via Public Bank branches nationwide.

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with more than 140 unit trust funds under its management and an approved Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) provider, managing nine PRS funds.

As at end-June 2020, the fund size managed by the company was RM89.7 billion. — Bernama