Imri Mokhtar returns to TM as CEO

Effective August 1, 2020, Imri Mokhtar will be TM’s new managing director and group chief executive officer. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — TM has announced the appointment of Imri Mokhtar as its new managing director and group chief executive officer. He replaces Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin effective August 1, 2020.

Prior to this, Imri had taken up the role of chief operating officer at Celcom from May 1, 2020 and he was also the former COO at Telekom Malaysia. During his tenure at TM, he had served as the executive vice president for Unifi and was responsible for TM’s converged services which include phone, broadband, mobile, TV and WiFi.

After the resignation of former acting group CEO Datuk Bazlan Osman, he was appointed acting group CEO at TM from November 2018 to June 2019. It was reported that Imri was recommended by the Ministry of Finance to take up the group CEO role but eventually the group appointed former Celcom CTO Noor Kamarul for the top job in June 2019. — SoyaCincau