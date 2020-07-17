Hartalega, Top Glove continues to propel Bursa higher at mid-morning

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 11.95 points higher at 1,585.26 compared with 1,573.48 at yesterday's close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, with gains in Hartalega and Top Glove contributing a combined 6.8 points to the domestic index.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 11.95 points higher at 1,585.26 compared with 1,573.48 at yesterday's close.

Market breadth was positive with gainers surpassing losers 501 to 285, while 392 counters were unchanged, 786 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.38 billion units worth RM2.15 billion.

Hartalega led the heavyweights and gainers lists, adding RM1.06 to RM16.22, while Top Glove rose RM2.60 to RM22.30.

The list of top gainers also included Supermax, which increased by RM1 to RM15.90, and Kossan, which added 48 sen to RM12.74.

Among other heavyweights, Hap Seng was four sen higher at RM8.87, Maybank improved six sen to RM7.88 and PetChem was one sen better at RM6.22.

Of the most active, Pegasus was unchanged at 2.5 sen, XOX rose 1.5 sen to 12 sen and Lambo inched up half-a-sen to 3.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index edged up 88.72 points to 11,171.64, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 87.23 points to 11,028.07 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 137.13 points to 12,817.68.

The FBM 70 was stronger by 125.65 points to 13,824.76 and the FBM ACE increased sharply by 171.48 points to 7,338.73.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 42.47 points to 13,576.68, while the Plantation Index turned lower, decreasing by 56.92 points to 6,905.43. ― Bernama