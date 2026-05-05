ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 5 — The Johor government is aiming to fill the remaining 59 per cent of vacancies at Pasir Gudang Hospital (HPG) by September.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said only 929 of the hospital’s 2,271 positions have been filled so far, or 41 per cent, since it began operating earlier this year.

“At present, 14 specialist clinics or clinical services at HPG are already fully operational.

“This includes services such as the emergency department, general surgery, pediatrics and orthopedics,” he told reporters at the Johor state legislative assembly at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today.

Ling, who is also the Yong Peng assemblyman, said HPG has a total capacity of 304 beds, with 157 beds across nine wards currently in operation.

“The state government is targeting full bed operations by September once staffing issues are addressed,” he said.

Last Thursday, Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail, in his speech at the state legislative assembly opening, decreed for HPG to be fully operational immediately.

He also called for staffing and equipment issues to be resolved without delay.

On June 29 last year, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad had said HPG would operate in phases starting August 1, 2025.

However, the opening was postponed to this year due to technical issues and a shortage of healthcare personnel.

The hospital began staggered operations in phases late last year to meet the needs of the local community.