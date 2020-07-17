Bursa Malaysia rises as Top Glove, Hartalega, MISC and PetChem rebounds

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.67 points higher at 1,579.90 from 1,573.48 at yesterday's close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Bursa reopened lower but turned positive thereafter as investors sought out beaten down counters in the previous session, like MISC, PetChem, Hartalega and Top Glove.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 6.67 points higher at 1,579.90 from 1,573.48 at yesterday's close.

The index opened 10.30 points lower at 1,563.01.

Trading on Bursa Malaysia Securities was halted at 3.30pm yesterday and reopened as normal today with the last traded price will be used as the reference price, except for Can-One.

Its reference price is RM2.68 after adjustment for dividend and the previous day's closing was RM2.74, according to Bursa Malaysia.

Market breadth was positive with gainers surpassing losers 198 to 183, while 260 counters were unchanged, 1,323 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 659.06 million units worth RM391.06 million.

All eyes will be on the rubber glove stocks, with heavyweights, Top Gloved improved RM1.34 at RM21.04 after hitting its lowest for yesterday at RM19.71 while Hartalega added 58 sen to RM15.74.

Supermax went up 50 sen to RM15.40, Kossan rose 36 sen to RM12.62

Malacca Securities said investors may build up on other lagging sectors such as construction and property moving forward.

“Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry will be in focus on the back of positive developments on vaccines,” it said in a note today.

On the other hands, gloves sector may see profit-taking activities.

“Despite the rising Covid-19 confirmed cases, the developments of vaccines are surfacing in the news media, thus it could dampen the buying support on overall glove stocks in the near term,” it added.

Malacca Securities said Wall Street ended negative yesterday, snapping its four-day winning streak dragged by technology companies as traders digested worse-than-expected weekly jobless claims numbers, despite several better-than-expected corporate earnings as well as growing retail sales in June at 7.5 per cent.

In addition, the Shanghai Composite Index declined 4.5 per cent, although China's economy came in above expectations, growing at 3.2 per cent in the second-quarter 2020.

Others heavyweights, MISC added 20 sen to RM8.07 and PetChem was five sen better at RM6.26.

Hap Seng was flat at RM8.83 and Sime Darby Plantation went up five sen to RM15.74.

Maybank and CIMB inched down one sen and three sen to RM7.81 and RM3.64 respectively.

Of the most active, Lambo and Pegasus were unchanged at three sen and 2.5 sen respectively, while XOX rose one sen to 11.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index edged up 36.03 points to 11,118.95, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 46.37 points to 10,987.21 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 57.64 points stronger at 12,738.19.

The FBM 70 rose 57.97 points to 13,757.08 and the FBM ACE was 14.25 points better at 7,181.50.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 5.41 points to 13,539.62, the Plantation Index inched up 27.27 points to 6,989.62 and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.5 of-a-point to 138.27. ― Bernama