Bursa Malaysia lower at lunch break, glove makers lead losses

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 ― Bursa Malaysia’s FBM KLCI ended the morning session in the red amid volatile trading.

At the lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI decreased 3.53 points to 1,595.22, amidst mixed overseas leads, as hopes for Covid-19 vaccine clashed with worries over the United States-China trade war.

The market had opened 2.77 points higher at 1,601.52 compared with yesterday's close of 1,598.75.

Market breadth was slightly positive as gainers surpassed losers 469 to 408, while 417 counters were unchanged, 1,957 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.22 billion units worth RM2.79 billion.

Some investors are also taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of Opec meeting, later today.

Healthcare heavyweights, Hartalega lost 88 sen to RM16.12 and Top Glove shed 92 sen to RM22.24 following positive vaccine developments.

Maybank was seven sen higher at RM7.93, IHH rose four sen to RM5.39 and Hong Leong Bank rose 40 sen to RM15.20.

TNB edged up two sen to RM11.46 and MISC rose 10 sen to RM8.00.

Of the most active, Trive Property was flat at one sen, PDZ went up half-a-sen to 17.5 sen while newly listed Reservoir added 11.5 sen to 52.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 20.60 points weaker at 11,232.24, the FBMT 100 Index declined 26.83 points to 11,088.09 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 52.62 points to 12,871.32.

The FBM 70 lost 16.25 points to 13,889.53, while the FBM ACE increased 47.69 points to 7,207.48.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 70.98 points to 13,564.44, the Plantation Index appreciated 80.28 points to 6,92693 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.83 of-a-point higher at 138.98. ― Bernama