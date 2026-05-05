KUANTAN, May 5 — Malaysia loses an estimated RM700 million annually due to electricity theft linked to illegal bitcoin mining, said Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said efforts to curb the activity will be intensified nationwide to reduce losses and ensure fairness for consumers who pay their electricity bills.

Abdul Rahman said illegal bitcoin mining has been detected not only in business premises but also in residential areas, urging homeowners to be vigilant about their tenants as they may be held responsible if action is taken.

“To avoid such situations, I advise owners to transfer Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) electricity accounts to tenants so that any issues related to electricity usage or offences are borne by the actual users,” he told reporters after Ops Steal here today.

In the integrated operation involving the Energy Commission and TNB, two houses were inspected and suspected of engaging in electricity theft for bitcoin mining, with losses estimated at about RM34,000 per month, potentially exceeding RM200,000 over six months.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 37(3) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990.

Abdul Rahman said such electricity theft is highly dangerous and poses a significant fire risk, noting that illegal cable connections that do not meet Energy Commission safety standards can cause electric shocks.

He added that the use of multiple high-powered mining machines may also lead to short circuits and fires.

At the same time, he urged the public to report any suspicious electricity usage activities to the authorities. — Bernama