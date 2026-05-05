PUTRAJAYA, May 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to step up cloud seeding operations in northern Peninsular Malaysia in view of the hot and dry weather.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the operations must be carried out urgently.

“We are aware that northern Kedah, in particular, is experiencing a longer-than-usual dry spell, causing difficulties for farmers and padi growers.

“As such, we have instructed the RMAF to intensify cloud seeding, and I have also asked JBPM, which has relatively smaller capacity, to continue the operations over the next few days,” he said at a press conference on the global supply crisis here today.

Yesterday, Anwar also instructed the Meteorological Department to expedite similar operations in critically affected states, particularly Kedah and Perlis.

He said the move is an urgent response to current weather conditions, adding that the use of drone technology should be explored to overcome logistical constraints and ensure smoother implementation of the operations. — Bernama