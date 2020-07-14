FBM KLCI up at mid-morning, boosted by Top Glove, Hartalega, TNB

Market breadth remained negative as losers outpaced gainers 550 to 307, while 388 counters were unchanged, 709 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Bursa Malaysia’s FBM KLCI rose 4.58 points to 1,611.01 at mid-morning, propelled by Top Glove, Hartalega and TNB.

The index opened 1.85 point higher at 1,608.28 compared with Monday’s close of 1,606.43.

However, market breadth remained negative as losers outpaced gainers 550 to 307, while 388 counters were unchanged, 709 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.97 billion shares worth RM3.21 million.

Healthcare counters remained on the uptrend, while other sectors — particularly the financial sector — had declined following profit-taking activities after yesterday’s rally.

Among the heavyweights, Top Glove rose 90 sen to RM24.90, Hartalega was 52 sen higher at RM18.42, TNB inched up 12 sen to RM11.44 and PetChem was six sen higher at RM6.28.

In contrast, Public Bank dropped 24 sen to RM18.28, Maybank went down four sen to RM7.85 and CIMB declined five sen to RM3.75.

Of the most active, Careplus added 39 sen to RM1.88 while PDZ depreciated half-a-sen to 23 sen.

MQ increased half-a-sen to 10 sen and AT Systematization went up one sen to nine sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 43.64 points higher at 11,362.46, the FBMT 100 Index increased 48.51 points to 11,223.56 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 122.48 points to 13,122.50.

The FBM 70 expanded 126.98 points to 14,134.92 and the FBM ACE edged down 1.38 points to 7,246.13.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 100.58 points to 13,451.12, the Plantation Index dropped 11.69 points to 6,833.59 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.03 of-a-point to 138.92. — Bernama