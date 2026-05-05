KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a Level One (Yellow) heatwave status for four areas in Peninsular Malaysia and one in Sabah as of 4pm today.

MetMalaysia said the four areas are Jeli dan Kuala Krai in Kelantan, as well as Jerantut and Maran in Pahang, while the area in Sabah involves the district of Telupid.

The Level One heatwave status is issued when an area records a maximum daily temperature of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

For the latest information on weather in Malaysia, visit the official MetMalaysia website at https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas. — Bernama