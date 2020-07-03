Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.32 point to 1,541.6 from yesterday’s close of 1,536.28. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained positive at mid-morning as investors are taking a breather after four consecutive days of apparent trading.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 5.32 point to 1,541.6 from yesterday’s close of 1,536.28.

The index opened 7.2 points higher at 1,543.48.

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 508 to 298, while 404 counters were unchanged, 704 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.65 billion shares worth RM1.11 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank extended 13 sen to RM7.75, Tenaga and Public Bank increased 14 sen each to RM11.70 and RM17.08, respectively, Petronas Chemicals added eight sen to RM6.63, while Hartalega eased eight sen to RM14.92.

Of the most actives, Vivocom Intl, its warrants and Iris Corp edged up half-a-sen to four sen, 1.5 sen and 20 sen, respectively, while Eduspec and Asia Poly added one sen each to 2.5 sen and 25.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 48.58 points to 10,844.36, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 45.52 points to 10,695.88 and the FBM 70 surged 91.14 points to 13,295.29.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 43.99 points higher at 12,370.48 and the FBM ACE climbed 87.91 points to 6,688.67.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index grew 1.64 point to 139.41, the Financial Services Index enlarged 125.89 points to 13,085.00, while the Plantation Index receded 48.2 points to 6,780.93. ― Bernama