Bursa Malaysia opens higher in early trade

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, in tune with Wall Street's rise.

At 9.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) improved 7.22 points to 1,543.5 from yesterday’s close of 1,536.28.

The index opened 7.2 points higher at 1,543.48.

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 266 to 61, while 220 counters were unchanged, 1,367 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 289.6 million shares worth RM102.1 million.

The Dow Jones Industrial rose 0.36 per cent to 25,827.36, while the S&P 500 accrued 0.45 per cent to 3,130.01.

Maybank IB Research said in a note it expects the FBM KLCI to range between 1,500 and 1,560 today, with downside supports at 1,480 and 1,460.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga extended six sen each to RM7.68 and RM11.62 respectively, Public Bank increased 14 sen to RM17.08, Petronas Chemicals added 12 sen to RM6.67 and Hartalega broadened eight sen to RM15.08.

Of the most active, KNM, Anzo and Bumi Armada edged up half-a-sen each to 22 sen, 17 sen and 23.5 sen respectively, PDZ augmented one sen to eight sen while Vivocom Intl was flat at 3.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 52.51 points to 10,848.29, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 48.18 points to 10,698.54 and the FBM 70 surged 52.42 points to 13,256.57.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 49.85 points higher at 12,376.34 and the FBM ACE climbed 37.84 points to 6,638.6.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index grew 0.97 point to 138.74, the Financial Services Index enlarged 86.5 points to 13,045.61, and the Plantation Index swelled 5.09 points to 6,834.22. ― Bernama