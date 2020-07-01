Maybank Treats Fair is back and it’s happening online for the first time

According to Maybank’s newsletter, its first-ever virtual Treats Fair is happening on the July 3, 2020. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― Despite the ongoing movement control order, Maybank is still going ahead with its Treats Fair this year. Like most events that are happening in the new normal, this would be their first-ever virtual Treats Fair where cardholders can get deals and discounts online.

Maybank Treats Fair is often organised at a large scale with participating merchants that offer special deals when you redeem using your accumulated Maybank TreatsPoints. According to Maybank’s newsletter, the virtual fair is happening on the July 3, 2020.

Some of the promos include reduced points conversion rate from 500 to 400 points to RM1 redemption. Customers can also stand a chance to win 1-year petrol voucher worth RM4,800 or groceries worth RM6,000 in their spend and spin the wheel activity.

There are also flash sales here you can get a Musang King from as low as 3,960 points and the latest gadgets with at 50 per cent off. There’s also a Treats Bidders activity where you could bid for a 100g gold bar which starts from 100,000 points. Cardholders can also enjoy 5x points with 0 per cent EzyPay instalment plan plus RM50 eVoucher when they spend a minimum of RM1,000.

Maybank is also offering 10,000 guaranteed eVouchers where you can get RM5 voucher with a minimum spend of RM30 and RM15 voucher with a minimum spend of RM200.

Interestingly, on the TreatsFair website, it is mentioned that you’ll have to stay tuned for July 2 to 4, 2020. We expect Maybank to reveal more details in the next few days. The points redemption programme is open to all principal Maybank cardholders with TreatPoints or Membership Rewards Points. ― SoyaCincau