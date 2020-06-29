Bursa Malaysia shows weakness in subdued opening

Bursa Malaysia continues on its negative trend as global markets are pegged by a new wave of Covid-19 infections.— Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Bursa Malaysia opened easier today, continuing last Friday's subdued Wall Street momentum, dealers said.

At 9.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 9.83 points to 1,478.31 from Friday’s close of 1,488.14.

The index opened 2.95 points lower at 1,478.31.

Overall market breadth was negative with losers outpacing gainers 398 to 95, while 212 counters were unchanged, 1,247 untraded and 62 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 579.2 million shares worth RM139.3 million.

The Dow Jones Industrial declined 730.05 points to 25,015.55, while the S&P 500 eased 74.71 to 3,009.05.

In a research note today, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said US stockmarkets endured another rout as the Dow sank 2.8 per cent on backtracking of the reopening of the economy in Texas and Florida following a fresh record high of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Meanwhile, European stock markets finished mostly lower after sinking into negative territory in the final trading hour, but Asia equities finished mostly higher last Friday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank trimmed three sen to RM7.59, TNB eased four sen to RM11.44, Public Bank fell 14 sen to RM16.42, Petronas Chemicals declined five sen to RM6.30, while IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.36.

Of the most active, AT Systematization went up 1.5 sen to 12.5 sen, AT Syatematization's warrant advanced half-a-sen to 16 sen, while Lambo and Vivocom Intl were flat at two sen and three sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 66.8 points to 10,391.36, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 65.64 points to 10,250.17 and the FBM 70 receded 71.2 points to 12,714.95.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 60.89 points lower at 11,776.42, while the FBM ACE decreased 43.07 points to 6,029.33.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.37 points to 132.93, the Financial Services Index decreased 89.93 points to 12,732.82, and the Plantation Index reduced 34.01 points to 6,625.58. — Bernama