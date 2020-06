The former chief executive of Wirecard, Markus Braun, has been arrested on suspicion of market manipulation today. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, June 23 — The former chief executive of Wirecard, Markus Braun, has been arrested on suspicion of market manipulation, German prosecutors said today, after the payments provider admitted that €1.9 billion (RM9 billion) missing from its accounts likely “do not exist”.

Current investigations show that “the conduct of the accused justifies the suspicion of inaccurate presentation concurring with market manipulation,” prosecutors from Munich said in a statement. — AFP