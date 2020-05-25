Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher

The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is displayed at the entrance in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, May 25 — Hong Kong stocks finished today with small gains, reversing a morning sell-off, but investors remain on edge after a weekend of protests in the city against a controversial security law proposed by Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.10 per cent, or 22.10 points, to 22,952.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.15 per cent, or 4.20 points, to 2,817.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.09 per cent, or 1.59 points, to 1,750.82. — AFP