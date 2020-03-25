OCBC removes RM1 fee for withdrawals via other banks’ ATMs

OCBC Bank Bhd and its Islamic banking subsidiary, OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd, will absorb the RM1 automated teller machine’s (ATM) cash withdrawal fee. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — OCBC Bank Bhd and its Islamic banking subsidiary, OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd, will absorb the RM1 automated teller machine’s (ATM) cash withdrawal fee levied to its customers for using another bank’s ATM, effective today until the end of April.

OCBC head of Consumer Financial Services Lim Wyson said this initiative is part of the bank’s concerted efforts to encourage people to stay at home or move only within areas close to their homes during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“The underlying message to all our customers is to ’stay home and bank at home’, which can easily be done using our online banking services,” he said in a statement today.

He said by absorbing the RM1 ATM cash withdrawal fee, the bank is removing another hurdle to getting people home quickly.

To minimise the use of ATMs beyond when it is absolutely necessary, customers should consider using their credit or debit cards, which would reduce the number of unnecessary trips to an ATM, he added. — Bernama