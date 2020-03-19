Dutch Lady to purchase land in Negri Sembilan as part of company expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (DLMI) will soon acquire 32.59 acres of freehold industrial land in Negri Sembilan as part of plans to expand its footprint in Malaysia.

Managing Director Tarang Gupta said the land in Bandar Baru Enstek will be obtained from Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad (PHB) via a conditional sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for a cash price of RM59.79 million.

“DLMI plans to construct manufacturing facilities in this technology park which is expected to be advantageous for the company’s long-term expansion plans in Malaysia as well as for future corporate earnings,” he said in a statement.

Gupta said the acquisition is also part of DLMI’s continued commitment towards fulfilling its purpose of nourishing the nation and growing milk consumption in Malaysia.

“This is in line with the government’s National Health Agenda of achieving better health and nutritional status for Malaysians, especially the younger generation.

“We hope to continue working hand-in-hand with the government to help make a difference in the lives of Malaysians,” he said.

The three parcels of land for the planned acquisition is within a 1,100-acre prime freehold industrial land located within close proximity to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Putrajaya and Cyberjaya and linked to all major urban centres in the country via highways.

[email protected] is also certified with the halal status by the Halal Industry Development Corporation and the Islamic Development Department.

The SPA is conditional upon DLMI obtaining approval from the government, approval from DLMI shareholders and PHB obtaining the consent from the Negeri Sembilan state government to transfer the land accordingly.

“DLMI has been serving Malaysians with nutritious, competitively-priced, high-quality milk and dairy products for 57 years with our purpose to nourish the people and help them move forward in life.

“The new land in Bandar Baru Enstek, connected by excellent infrastructure and road linkages to all urban centres and ports, will allow us to expand our manufacturing activities to cater for the growing demand of our products and to ensure our consumers have access to our nutritious products,” Gupta said.



