Iskandar Mizal appointed as new Media Prima Group MD

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Media Prima Bhd, Malaysia’s largest integrated media group, has announced the appointment of Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood as group managing director effective April 1, 2020.

Iskandar Mizal joined Media Prima on October 1, 2019 as group executive director.

“He brings over 30 years of experience with a multitude of companies ranging from multinationals to government-linked companies, spanning from investment banking to the technology sector, and he brings this experience to lead the group in its transformation and turnaround initiatives,” said the statement.

Iskandar Mizal was also a member of the Lembaga Tabung Haji Investment Panel from 2016 to 2018, and was formerly the group chief executive officer (CEO) of Pos Malaysia Bhd and group director of DRB-HICOM Bhd.

He served as the managing director and CEO of Manipal Education Malaysia Sdn Bhd, founding CEO and a board member of the Malaysian Biotechnology Corporation Sdn Bhd, and CEO and a board member of Malaysian Technology Development Corporation Sdn Bhd.

Iskandar Mizal has held several senior management positions and portfolios within Malaysia Airport Holdings, as well as served leading financial institutions including Bumiputra Merchant Bankers Bhd and Commerce International Merchant Bankers Bhd.

He graduated from Boston University in the US with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, majoring in Accountancy.

The statement also said Kamal has served the group in multiple capacities since 2009, including as Media Prima Television Networks CEO, Group Shared Services chief operating officer, Business Development and International chief operating officer, and head of Content Distribution.

He played a pivotal role in completing the first phase of the group’s business transformation efforts, Odyssey, which focused on revenue diversification across three key areas — digital, commerce, and going beyond Malaysia.

The phase also saw Media Prima undertake a group-wide restructuring exercise to build a leaner and more agile company better suited to navigate today’s constantly changing media environment.

Media Prima group chairman Datuk Syed Hussian Aljunid said Kamal served Media Prima for almost 11 years, during which he demonstrated immense dedication to lead the company during a very challenging period in Media Prima’s history.

“Despite the increasingly fragmented and constantly evolving media landscape, he provided invaluable guidance to the management team, launched several new business initiatives and worked closely with the board to address the challenges while maintaining a high standard of governance,” he said. — Bernama