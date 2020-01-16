MISC, partners to work on ammonia-fuelled tanker project

MISC said the alliance is motivated by a shared belief that the maritime industry is in need of leadership and greater collaboration to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s 2050 Greenhouse Gas emission target. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — MISC Bhd, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), Lloyd’s Register (LR) and MAN Energy Solutions will jointly develop an ammonia-fuelled tanker project in support of the shipping industry’s drive towards a decarbonised future.

In a statement today, MISC said the alliance is motivated by a shared belief that the maritime industry is in need of leadership and greater collaboration to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 2050 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission target.

“This is an ambition that requires commercially viable deep-sea Zero-Emission Vessels (ZEVs) in operation by 2030.

“The partners believe that the creation of such alliances will send a clear message that shipping can progress to fit times and circumstances, ahead of regulatory action,” MISC said.

Its president and group chief executive officer, Yee Yang Chien said more shining examples of partnerships and collaborations are needed by the industry.

“It is my hope that this will encourage our peers in the industry to also join hands with others to advance the zero-carbon agenda,” he said.

SHI’s president and chief executive officer, Joon Ou Nam said the industry players are aware that the industry-wide movement is vital, and that new zero-carbon fuel technologies, such as ammonia fuel, are to be brought on the table as a proactive action on maritime GHG emissions in accordance with the IMO’s ambitious road map.

“We hope SHI’s experience and expertise in novel ship design development will effectively contribute to this joint development project and the partners can get a better insight into the feasible and sustainable zero-carbon vessel design solutions,” he added.

Meanwhile, LR’s marine and offshore director, Nick Brown said the IMO had set a target for international shipping to reduce its total annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 per cent of 2008 levels by 2050.

“This requires substantial and collaborative input from all maritime stakeholders and we are confident the lead taken by this partnership will encourage others to work collectively to address the challenge,” he said. — Bernama