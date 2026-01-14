KUCHING, Jan 14 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has said that his successor must possess a strong character, high integrity, and sincerity in serving the people.

He stressed that the selection of the state’s highest leader is not determined by any individual or party, but rests entirely with the voice of the people.

“The people must judge a candidate’s potential for this role, as it is a position of immense trust. Our actions today will be judged tomorrow.

“This is my view… I introduced free education because, in Islam, when we die, only our deeds in this life will help us in the hereafter. If not for you, the people, I would not have become Premier,” he said during the Premier’s Townhall: 9 Years with the Premier of Sarawak last night.

He was responding to a question from an audience member who asked about his potential successor.

With over four decades in politics, he emphasised that integrity is the most essential element of leadership, as any error or abuse of power could have a major impact on the state’s future.

Abang Johari added that Sarawak needs leaders who understand the reality of its multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, and who can maintain the state’s harmony and peace throughout its development.

He said the younger generation of leaders must be trained and prepared so they are genuinely ready to shoulder great responsibility, rather than merely rushing to pursue the Premier’s office.

“A leader must be trained... I am thankful that I was trained by leaders before me, including Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’kub and Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud. The time will come when I will say ‘bye-bye’... It will then be up to the next generation to develop Sarawak with a new approach,” he said. — Bernam