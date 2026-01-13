KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is confident that party members are all for the Malay party to remain a part of the unity government, on the eve of its general assembly tomorrow.

He was asked if he has full support to stay in the government and will not “pull the plug” until the next general election, The Star reported today.

“I have no doubt about it. This is not about my stand, this is the party’s stand,” he was quoted as telling reporters at the World Trade Centre here this afternoon.

Ahmad Zahid said he had raised the matter with the political bureau, the supreme council, and the party’s general assembly three years ago.

“I stand firm on it. The unity government should be strengthened by efforts not just by our party members but also our MPs,” he added.

Umno currently has 26 MPs out of 222 in the Dewan Rakyat.

The unity government is under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is from Pakatan Harapan.

The four-day Umno general assembly 2025 starts tomorrow until January 17 after being postponed twice last year to allow the party to prepare for the Sabah election.