KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Three people, including a student in coma, remained hospitalised following an air-conditioner compressor explosion at HELP University’s cafeteria in Bukit Damansara here yesterday.

KL police chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus said two people with severe injuries are currently warded at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

The two individuals include a 19-year-old student who remains unconscious due to internal brain bleeding and a fractured skull, and a 54-year-old supervisor who is semi-conscious with burn wounds across his body.

“The unconscious student remains under close doctor supervision and the supervisor is awaiting surgery to remove metal shrapnel in his body,” he said in a statement here.

A 22-year-old Indonesian canteen helper who did not sustain serious injuries is currently being warded and monitored at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

As of January 13, six people have been discharged from the hospital after seeking treatment from the blast.

Yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said initial investigations found that the explosion took place at the air-conditioner compressor room located in the university’s Level 4 cafeteria during a routine maintenance by contractors.

The explosion damaged almost one-third of the entire floor and did not involve any fire.