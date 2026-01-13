KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The cast of Back to the Past, the sequel to the hit 2001 classic A Step Into the Past, is set to storm Malaysia next Friday at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Lead star Louis Koo, together with Raymond Lam, Jessica Hsuan and Kevin Chu, will take part in a special public fan meet‑and‑greet — the only official promotional event in Malaysia.

The visit comes amid the film’s overwhelming success at the local box office.

Since its release, Back to the Past has grossed over RM10.2 million in just 11 days, making it the fastest Hong Kong film to reach this milestone in Malaysia since Ip Man 4: The Finale in 2019.

Produced by Koo, the film is co‑directed by Ng Yuen‑fai and Jack Lai, with legendary action maestro Sammo Hung serving as action choreographer.

With nostalgia meeting a new generation of fans, the Malaysia special event is expected to draw massive crowds and electrify audiences both old and new.

Koo has said in previous interviews that Malaysian audiences have always been incredibly supportive of this story, and he hopes the box office performance will continue to grow.

He has also expressed his desire to visit Malaysian fans to thank them for their tremendous support.

Now, his wish will finally come true.