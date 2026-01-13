KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Malaysia’s total industry volume (TIV) is expected to reach 820,000 units for 2025, signalling the demand for vehicles remains healthy as customers continue to hunt for value, said Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua).

For 2025, Perodua produced 370,370 units, up 0.6 per cent from the 368,100 vehicles made in 2024, while sales increased 0.5 per cent to 359,904 units from the 358,102 units registered in the preceding year.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that based on Perodua’s internal estimation, its market share now stands at 43.9 per cent.

“Also, our 370,370-unit production and 359,904-unit registration means that we have successfully broken our previous records set in 2024,” he said in a statement today.

In terms of individual model performance, the Perodua Bezza retains its top ranking with 100,488 units sold in 2025, followed by Perodua Axia at 84,291 units and Perodua Myvi at 72,724 units.

Meanwhile, Zainal Abidin said the impact of the recent launch of QV-E and Traz to Perodua’s sales volume would only be seen in 2026.

He said the entire Malaysian automotive ecosystem benefitted greatly with RM11 billion parts purchase from local vendors and at the same time empowering the country’s entrepreneurs such as Perodua’s authorised dealers and stockists.

“We will continue to play our role as nation builders as we further invest in Malaysia and its people by expanding our businesses, especially in the realm of electric vehicles as well as digital offerings moving forward.

“We will further strengthen the partnerships we already have while at the same time find new partnerships that will benefit the local industry specifically and the country as a whole,” he added. — Bernama