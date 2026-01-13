MELAKA, Jan 13 — The Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) has been instructed to investigate viral claims that a hotel in the state is operating as ‘gay-friendly’, State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said.

“I have instructed JAIM to investigate the allegations,” he said briefly when contacted by reporters here today.

Independent preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung earlier posted on his social media page regarding the matter.

“Besides pet-friendly malls, Malaysia also has family-friendly, child-friendly and most recently, a ‘gay-friendly’ hotel in Melaka.

“The branding is quite creative. Even the ‘Muslim-friendly’ label can be turned into a business, let alone ‘gay friendly’,” he wrote. — Bernama