KUCHING, Jan 14 — The number of flood evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sarawak this morning remained unchanged from last night, with 1,603 individuals from 498 families.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee reported that the evacuees are being housed across nine PPS in Serian, Sibu, Bintulu and Sebauh.

“The Serian division records the highest number of centres and evacuees, with 448 people at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tanah Puteh, 311 at Dewan Masyarakat Serian, 113 at Dewan Ranchan, 57 at Dewan Kampung Slabi Entukuh and 95 at the Indoor Basketball Stadium.

“In Sibu, six evacuees are sheltered at Dewan SMK Bukit Assek. In Bintulu, 237 people are at the Bintulu Civic Centre, while in Sebauh, 150 are at Balairaya Sebauh and a further 186 are at Dewan Sri Kemena, SMK Sebauh,” the statement read.

The latest flooding in Sarawak began on Dec 31 last year, when several areas around Kuching city were inundated following persistent heavy rain. — Bernama