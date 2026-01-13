JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 13 — The owner of a Singapore-registered vehicle who was allegedly caught filling up with RON95 in Kulai after covering the registration number in early January will be charged tomorrow.

Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said the 63-year-old man will be charged at the Kulai Magistrate’s Court under Section 108(3)(e) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Further investigations into the vehicle owner were conducted, and it was found that the vehicle’s registration number had been altered,” he said in a statement today.

Section 108(3)(e) of the Act is a penal provision that makes it an offence to use a motor vehicle with an altered, covered, or obscured registration number plate.

A one-minute-and-30-second video had gone viral on social media showing the owner of a silver Volkswagen Jetta with Singapore registration plates filling up with RON95 at a petrol station in Kulai.

Tan said the Kulai Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department received a report regarding the viral video on Jan 4 at about 5 pm.

Police had previously confirmed that the owner, who was also the driver of the vehicle, is a permanent resident of the republic. — Bernama