SINGAPORE, Jan 13 — An unemployed Malaysian man who reportedly posed as a Caucasian “sugar daddy” online to deceive and sexually exploit three Singapore-based women was today sentenced to 12 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane.

Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, 38, reportedly cheated the women by assuming multiple online personas and coercing them into sexual acts, producing explicit material, and handing over money, according to court documents.

Singapore’s The Straits Times reported that the victims, identified as PW1, PW2 and V3, suffered severe psychological harm, with one later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, according to prosecutors.

Gill was reportedly convicted after a trial of two counts of cheating and one count each of extortion and attempted extortion involving PW1 and PW2.

In a separate case involving V3, a 52-year-old woman, he reportedly pleaded guilty in 2025 to two cheating charges and was sentenced to four and a half years’ jail, and ordered to pay S$7,000 (about RM22,000) in compensation.

Court documents were said to have shown that Gill posed as wealthy Caucasian men, promising monthly payments of up to US$30,000 (RM121,700) in exchange for sexual relationships, but never paid the women and had no intention of doing so.

He threatened to circulate sexually explicit images to the victims’ families and employers to force compliance, including filming sexual acts, engaging in prostitution, and surrendering their earnings.

One victim was coerced over eight months into sending 237 explicit photos and videos and handing over more than S$185,000 after repeated threats.

The prosecution said Gill was arrested following a joint operation between the Singapore Police Force and the Royal Malaysian Police Force, and was first charged in 2020.

Prosecutors said there were numerous aggravating factors and no mitigating ones, adding that Gill still faces pending charges involving 13 other alleged victims, which will be dealt with separately.